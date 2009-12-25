Architecture and Digital Fabrication workshop at Unisinos

On December 8 and 9, 2009, I was part of a team of professors teaching the Workshop Internacional Desenho Paramétrico Aplicado a Arquitetura e Fabricação Digital, at Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos (Unisinos), São Leopoldo, Brazil.
The event had conferences from professors: Léia Bruscato, from Unisinos, who introduced the event topics and related publications; Rodrigo García Alvarado, from Universidad del Bío-Bío, who via videoconference from Concepción, Chile, talked about his experiences in research projects that involve advanced technologies for fabrication like 5-axis robots; I did an introduction to Parametric Design, its history and its combined use with Digital Fabrication at the main international practices; and Regiane Pupo, from Unicamp, who presented her researches on Rapid Prototyping and other experiences at LAPAC.
After that, I taught a demonstration lesson on NURBS modeling and Parametric Design and, with the coordination of Léia Bruscato, presented a challenge to participants: to develop a project for fabricating with one of the CNC machines at Unisinos – School of Mechanical Engineering. Here are some project images:
Rib structure by Pablo Resende, Mario Gonzaga and Giovani Comin.
Chair project by Tuanny Balen, Tamara Rodriguez and André Marques.
Before the work in the machine, we had the opportunity to visit the new Masisa's manufacture unit at Montenegro, a very interesting production line for MDP boards, where we got this group photo:
The event was also covered on J.U Online - O Jornal da Unisinos.
