Radiolarian Pavilion IJAC article is online

Since March 15, the article on my participation in the Radiolarian Pavilion project is available to purchase in PDF from the Multi-Science Publishing site at MetaPress.
The IJAC article does an introduction with theoretical framework, precedents and other references; explains the whole methodology with mathematical expressions and a step-list algorithm; and discuss errors at that stage and further steps (that are addressed now).
Article reference:
- Bueno, E. "Algorithmic Form Generation of a Radiolarian Pavilion". In: International Journal of Architectural Computing, vol. 7, n. 4, December, 2009. 677-688. ISSN: 1478-0771.
No comments:
Post a Comment