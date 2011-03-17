Update Notes #2

|Atelier Utrabo Monteiro - MORF-ING furniture at Aldeia Coworking
Some time has passed and I still don't have too much time to keep up with the posting. At least, I've post some nice things at Parametricismo. They are in Portuguese, but translation services have improved a lot lately. Ether way, here are some quick notes:
Co-working in Curitiba: The first results of the collaboration I'm doing at Atelier UM are finally shown. In December we finished a great interior design project for the first co-working in Curitiba. My participation is focused on the design, fabrication and on-site assembly of two key elements: the now-called: MON-TA tables; and an awesome 27-meter-wide parametric furniture that could be seen as a bookshelf that 'morph' itself to support reading, working, chatting and storage (in some nice lockers).
Final
thesis presentations at UniCEUB: On December, 15, the first
generation of trained Architects with Grasshopper skills in Brazil has
graduated! Eduardo Crosara, Maria Gabriella Nunes, Raquel Barcellos and
Rodrigo Cruz dos Santos where participants, along with their professor
Beatriz de Abreu e Lima, in a workshop
there in Brasilia, and they where kind enough to invite me to most
of their thesis presentations including the final one.
Algorithmic Design Techniques at ESARQ: Last week I finished teaching a RhinoScripting seminar in the Master's in Biodigital Architecture at ESARQ - UIC. What a great experience. Since I have to stay in Barcelona for some more days, I'm listening to Neal Leach's seminar which is really good.
AA Rio Design Workshop: I'm invited to teach again in an AA Visiting School workshop, this time from April 5 - 14 in Rio the Janeiro. I'll be one of the Computation Tutors to get participants to produce projects that will fuse carnival's paraphernalia reuse with digital design and fabrication. I struggled a bit to translate the original press release to Portuguese for Parametricismo, and I'm happy to see that other people are reusing the translated text to disseminate the event.
Curso FUPAM: Arquitetura e Projeto na era Digital: A big course I'm going to teach along with some great local professors in Sao Paulo. Digital design and fabrication meets BIM! (waiting for confirmation, for august now).
There is a lot more to come, but I'll have to confirm first... I'll be a pretty busy year!
