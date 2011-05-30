30 May 2011
On-going Adventure
Tags:
DigiFab
,
Gh3D
,
Projects
,
Rhino3D
,
Teaching
Is that Zaha? No, is that Ushida Findlay? No, is the on-going project of a
workshop
that we, at
Atelier UM+D
, are doing with a bunch of architecture students here in Curitiba.
Is the most complex structure I've work with so far... and is going to be build! (when we solve the assemblage :)
By
Ernesto Bueno
at:
11:33
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment