30 May 2011

On-going Adventure

Is that Zaha? No, is that Ushida Findlay? No, is the on-going project of a workshop that we, at Atelier UM+D, are doing with a bunch of architecture students here in Curitiba.

Is the most complex structure I've work with so far... and is going to be build! (when we solve the assemblage :)
By Ernesto Bueno

