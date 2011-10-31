31 October 2011
E-luminárias Workshop - Florianópolis
On November 23 - 27, I will teach, along with Affonso Orciuoli and Regiane Pupo, the workshop E-luminárias, to apply digital design and fabrication techniques to develop lamp projects that will be produced and exhibited at the brand new InovaLab - Sapiens Parque, Florianópolis.
This is part of a bigger event from ELISAVA Barcelona School of Design and Engineering, that includes a roadshow with conferences and other on-line and on-site activities in different cities, for the implementation of digital design and fabrication technologies in Santa Catarina State.
More information and registration at the official site.
I've also posted a bit more detailed information at Parametricismo.
By Ernesto Bueno at: 05:41
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment