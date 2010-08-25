Some Update Notes

|AA_NAI_SP_WORKSHOP by Kim Azevedo on Facebook
I wish I had more time to post some interesting things happening here.
The AA – NAi Design Workshop São Paulo was incredible. The event was way too intense to reserve some time to post something, and I didn’t have a decent camera to record it anyways… I now have 60+ more friends in Facebook and Twitter, and they have share a lot of pictures (seriously, various GB!), too much to choose from. Fortunately, there are other media that had cover it:
- TV Brasil - Arquitetos criam peças recicláveis para espaços públicos
- ZOOblog - AA NAi Design Workshop São Paulo - P1 - P2 - P3 - P4 - P5
- Facebook | Photos of AA - NAi Design Workshop São Paulo
I just begun to collaborate with Atelier UM, a recently recognized, Curitiba based architecture & design office. I’m looking forward to produce very interesting things with them.
I’m also working on the proposal of various workshops, most of them for the next year. And of course, I’m also doing a lot of other things, some of them will worth posting them. But one thing I should be doing is my thesis…
