04 February 2013

AA Samba City Workshop Rio

From March 26 to April 05, 2013, we're going once again to Rio de Janeiro for the next edition of AA Visiting School: Samba City:
Recently, the government of Rio de Janeiro implemented a policy of urban redevelopment that recognises the importance of providing space for the local creative economy of the Samba Schools within the Port of Rio de Janeiro, after having ignored their incorporation within the Porto de Maravilha Waterfront Regeneration Project. Using this new incorporation strategy as our impetus, the Rio de Janeiro Visiting School will work directly with this initiative and aim to broaden its scope and accessibility in an attempt to foster a diverse public space for the Cidade de Samba (Samba City) infrastructure, a large warehouse complex built by the city for the top Samba Schools in the Port of Rio, which currently has no connection to the waterfront cruise-terminal tourist infrastructure, nor any type of amenities for the general public.

The projects will include the design of both permanent structures and temporary interactive installations transforming the existing closed production area of Samba City into an open space linked to proposed leisure itineraries along the waterfront. Structures will be designed with computational design methods and built with digital fabrication techniques with the assistance of local artisans combining new materials and processes with reappropriated Carnival paraphernalia. Students will build both models and partial one-to-one prototypes of their urban, architectural and interactive design proposals.

Instruction for the Visiting School workshop series will be led by AA Tutors and Assistants and local architects and specialists, the Escola de Carnaval Artistic Directors, and Carnival float-fabricators. Specifically, participants will learn computational design using rhino, grasshopper, processing, and arduino as well as the use of c.n.c. milling and routing, laser cutting and rapid-prototyping. No previous experience is necessary. The workshop is open to architecture and design students and professionals worldwide.
For more info: brazilvisitingschool@aaschool.ac.uk or +55 11 3062-3522

11 May 2012

[des]dobrar Installation: Lecture and Opening at UP

On May 16, 2012, at 10:00 AM, we, Atelier UM+D, will have a conference and the opening of our newest interactive installation [des]dobrar, at the Architecture building of the Universidade Positivo campus in Curitiba.

Parametric design and digital fabrication techniques, and electronic systems of sensors and servos controlled with Arduino boards were used in the design and fabrication of this installation that will offer a dynamic and reflexive experience in a circulation space on the university campus. In the lecture, Atelier UM+D’s owners will address these topics in the context of research in the design process, as well as its theoretical basis, on which we are also producing a publication that will see the light soon.

They will present, among other things, a video of an analysis I did for visualizing the reflection rays originated form a person passing thru and triggering the installation movement of reflective pieces. I’m very proud of it and looking forward to share it here.

Update: Besides Parametricismo, we are on the media: Universidade em Curitiba recebe instalação inspirada no movimento.

04 May 2012

AA Shop-Front Fab Workshop São Paulo

I'm glad to announce that once again, I'm invited to be a tutor at the AA Visiting School São Paulo. Here's the release:

2012 AA shop-front fab WORKSHOP



FILE - Electronic Language International Festival
10-19 July, 2012
The baixo-centre Barra Funda of São Paulo, was once characterized by a vibrant mix of small industrial, commercial and residential programmes. Yet, as economic policies over time favoured a monopolization of larger production industries, companies abandoned the city centre and moved to the periphery and abroad. Rather than solely introducing new programs for the post-industrial landscape, the workshop proposes the creation of new-types of micro industries to produce a mix of both consumption and production within the centre, thus creating an urban policy of 'pro-sumption', manifested through micro-manufacturing interventions that can co-exist alongside retail and housing.  The workshop posits that innovative computational design and digital fabrication can be used to help create these new micro-industries, as these new technologies bring increased productivity levels with a decreased use of space, which can help empower local craftsman to produce and sell directly to potential consumers through on-demand, micro-manufacturing in small urban workshops which can be easily implanted within the centre.

The workshop will tap into the energy of the emergent gallery-scene of Barra Funda, and the activities of local micro-agencies that plan to use computational technology to introduce a new cultural and economic movement for the centre. The workshop will propose prototype models for micro-industries using computational design and digital fabrication, while participants actually learn and use these technologies, including Rhino, Grasshopper, their related plug-ins, and arduino, as well as the use of the laser-cutter, rapid-prototype machines and CNC routers and mills, to produce 1:1 scale interventions within the city to further promote this new movement. The workshop will be a part of the 2012 International Festival of Electronic Language (F.I.L.E.), an avant-garde exhibition of interactive electronic technology. The workshop will suggest ways these electronic technologies can be imported out of the gallery and into a new cooperative micro-economy of the neighborhood. For this we will work directly with local Barra Funda manufacturers and artists introducing digital technologies to their local fabrication processes, including the Resinfloor Barra Funda small factory, using resin both as a finishing agent as well as within digitally fabricated milled molds, for example, inventing a type of `high-tech/low-tech` liquid fabrication process. The workshop will also collaborate with the local Metamáquina D.I.Y. rapid prototype machine manufacturers, whose goal of diseminating a high-tech, yet  low-cost and small-scale fabrication system, can further promote this micro-industrial movement.

More information and application at: saopaulo.aaschool.ac.uk

19 April 2012

Ligações Urbanas Installation in Curitiba

Permanent installation commissioned to Atelier UM+D by the department of tourism of the City of Curitiba, for the information service center at Rua 24 Horas, completed in November 2011. To cite our release:
The urban depth emerges physically and sensitively in different manners, in an arrange specific to the user and to the multiple relations made possible by the city, inside a connectivity between the parts and the whole. Distinct components link forming an interlocked arrangement structurally specific to the site.
It was an excellent opportunity to investigate generative systems of lightweight structures and complex connections. We start from a Delaunay triangulation of a pseudo-random network differentially extruded following a set of attractor curves and we extend the connecting nodes’ geometry to stabilize the structural parts in the direction perpendicular thereto. This extension changed the secondary status of the connectors, turning them the main pieces. The whole parametric process consists of five Grasshopper definitions and one RhinoScript separated in stages to allow team work. As a result, 540 unique pieces of polystyrene were CNC cut and assembled with screws.


Author: Atelier UM+D
Team: Gustavo Utrabo, Juliano Monteiro, Pedro Duschenes, Ernesto Bueno, Lucas Issey and Marcela Furtado.
Year: 2011.
Location: Rua 24 Horas, Curitiba, Brazil.
Status: Built.


More images on the Atelier UM+D website.
31 October 2011

E-luminárias Workshop - Florianópolis

On November 23 - 27, I will teach, along with Affonso Orciuoli and Regiane Pupo, the workshop E-luminárias, to apply digital design and fabrication techniques to develop lamp projects that will be produced and exhibited at the brand new InovaLab - Sapiens Parque, Florianópolis.

This is part of a bigger event from ELISAVA Barcelona School of Design and Engineering, that includes a roadshow with conferences and other on-line and on-site activities in different cities, for the implementation of digital design and fabrication technologies in Santa Catarina State.

More information and registration at the official site.

I've also posted a bit more detailed information at Parametricismo.
14 August 2011

Growing a new L-E-G

Since July, Thiago Mundim, Lucas Issey Kodama, Gustavo Utrabo, Juliano Monteiro, Pedro Duschenes and me form the Leaning Experience Group (L-E-G). And for explaining what we are, what better than to quote form our official site:
L-E-G is a design research group based on Learning and Experience. We believe in a continuous and progressive acquisition of knowledge through time and collaboration. The research aims to explore self-organization, complexity and collective intelligence on social, material and biological systems.
Based on Curitiba (Brazil), L-E-G is formed by a young group of professionals inspired on people, society and nature. It doesn’t compromise with any school of arts or architecture, but only with time, technology and human being.
L-E-G has three main objectives: Explore, Learn and Teach. Explore through intensive research, critic analysis and experimentation; Learn through time and collaboration; Teach by making the knowledge available to people through exhibitions, lectures, workshops and papers.
We're already studying and planning some interesting stuff that I'm looking forward to announce here as well.
16 June 2011

AA High-Low Design Workshop São Paulo

From July 11 to 21, 2011, it'll be next AA Visiting School São Paulo titled: High-Low Design Workshop at Centro Cultural FIESP. Here's the release:
The aim of this programme is to rehabilitate environments, populations and materials through the use of innovative computational ecological design and digital fabrication processes. With these tactics we will define a new generation of digital design that employs both high-tech and low-tech strategies. Parametric design generation and digital fabrication techniques will be used to computationally redesign low-tech building strategies, mixing high-tech exper­tise with local labour knowledge. One objective of the workshop is to transform sustainable design strategies so as to bring to ecological design a new aesthetic and social agenda.

This high-tech/low-tech strategy will include environmental registration and mediation, using high-tech agent-controlled computational design and environmental and structural simulation, to design both high-tech and low-tech environmental mediation systems. The workshop will script the calibration of devices to respond to multiple forces – structural and cultural as well as environmental forces. The goal is to create spatial organisations for various programmes, settings and building types, using different structured environmental devices and networking them within larger cultural and ecological systems of the urban setting.

The workshop will be a part of the FILE - Electronic Language International Festival, a yearly forum for avant-garde digital art in the iconic FIESP building. Open to architecture and design profes­sionals and students, the studio-based workshop will include instruction in para­metric modelling, environmental simulation software, Rhino Grasshopper, (including plug-ins GECO, Kanga­roo and Galapagos),  Rhino Python Recursive Iterations,  as well as Processing and Arduino, and digital fabrication proc­esses using laser-cutting and CNC-milling machines to produce design proposals, physical models and one-to-one prototypes. The course will be taught by tutors from the AA School, including Robert Stuart Smith of Kokkugia, Anne Save de Beaurecueil from SUBdV and Sandro Tubertini from Environmental Engineering Agency, BDSP. It will also feature lectures by Brazilian and international architects, urban planners and other specialists.


Source: saopaulo.aaschool.ac.uk

Applications: AA School - Visiting School Application

30 May 2011

On-going Adventure

Is that Zaha? No, is that Ushida Findlay? No, is the on-going project of a workshop that we, at Atelier UM+D, are doing with a bunch of architecture students here in Curitiba.

Is the most complex structure I've work with so far... and is going to be build! (when we solve the assemblage :)
