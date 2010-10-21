Toolbox Torino project submission on Parametricismo

The press office of Caterina Tiazzoldi / Nuova Ordentra contacted me to publish their project Toolbox - Torino Office Lab & Co-working. I was very pleased to post such a nice work on Parametricismo.
Caterina Tiazzoldi is a Researcher at NSU, Columbia University and Faculty at Politecnico de Torino, where she also has her practice. She owns the blog Digital Primitive, along with Eduardo Benamor Duarte.
I did the translation to Portuguese with the great help of Gonçalo Castro Henriques, for what is the first collaboration we do together as blog editors.
No comments:
Post a Comment