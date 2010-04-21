Workshop: Territórios de Ambigüidade - Brasilia

On April 24 – 25 and May 15 – 16, I’ll teach a workshop for the development of parametric-generative strategies with Grasshopper for architectural design, conceptually exploiting the issue of contrasts and ambiguous territories in Brasilia’s public space. The workshop is coordinated by Beatriz de Abreu e Lima, and aimed primarily for her Architectural Projects’ students at Centro Universitario de Brasília.
The event will take place in the arts training school MS Desenhos, Brasilia, Brazil.
