L-E-G is a design research group based on Learning and Experience. We believe in a continuous and progressive acquisition of knowledge through time and collaboration. The research aims to explore self-organization, complexity and collective intelligence on social, material and biological systems.We're already studying and planning some interesting stuff that I'm looking forward to announce here as well.
Based on Curitiba (Brazil), L-E-G is formed by a young group of professionals inspired on people, society and nature. It doesn’t compromise with any school of arts or architecture, but only with time, technology and human being.
L-E-G has three main objectives: Explore, Learn and Teach. Explore through intensive research, critic analysis and experimentation; Learn through time and collaboration; Teach by making the knowledge available to people through exhibitions, lectures, workshops and papers.
14 August 2011
Growing a new L-E-G
Tags: News
Thiago Mundim, Lucas Issey Kodama, Gustavo Utrabo, Juliano Monteiro, Pedro Duschenes and me form the Leaning Experience Group (L-E-G). And for explaining what we are, what better than to quote form our official site:
By Ernesto Bueno at: 09:59
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment