02 December 2009

Results: Complex Geometry and Parametric Design worshop at SIGraDi 2009

After three days of lectures and exercises, Gonçalo Castro Henriques and I focused the workshop Complex Geometry and Parametric Design with Grasshopper on the production of projects for a covering at the patio of the School of Architecture. The requirements were to generate complex skins or structures just with developable components, so that they would be buildable with 2D CNC technology.

We had the honor of presenting the workshop projects to an audience of prominent academics and professionals. Here are some images of the projects:


‘Estrutura Planificada’, by Bruno Carnevalli, Flavia Biccas and Marcelo Oliveira.


‘Espiral Paramétrica’, by Gabriel Farias, Luiza Soares and Miguel Ângelo Aguiar de Lima.


‘The Tongue’, also by Gabriel Farias, Luiza Soares and Miguel Ângelo Aguiar de Lima.


 ‘Cobertura no Jardim’, by Juliana Martins Caloi, Pedro Veloso and Verônica Natividade.


‘Natural Intestine’, by Matias Dalla Costa, Cássio Monteiro and Gastão Sales.


‘Evolon Net’, by Rafael Berwanger Martin, Antonio Vasconcelos and Daniel Ribeiro Cardoso.


‘VVBA Pavilion’, by Victor Calixto, Fernando Vázquez, Bárbara Kahhale, and Alex Garcia.




Photo mosaics by Gonçalo Castro Henriques.

We want to thank Professor Nardelli, Professor Charles Vincent and specially Professor Gabriela Celani for the organization and coordination. Thanks also to the staff of volunteers for their tech support.

By Ernesto Bueno at: 14:52

  Congratullations very nice results in such a little time =)

  Thanks, Rodrigo. We had a great group and we're very happy about it!

  Update: new photo mosaics from Gonçalo.

