Results: Complex Geometry and Parametric Design worshop at SIGraDi 2009

After three days of lectures and exercises, Gonçalo Castro Henriques and I focused the workshop Complex Geometry and Parametric Design with Grasshopper on the production of projects for a covering at the patio of the School of Architecture. The requirements were to generate complex skins or structures just with developable components, so that they would be buildable with 2D CNC technology.
We had the honor of presenting the workshop projects to an audience of prominent academics and professionals. Here are some images of the projects:
We want to thank Professor Nardelli, Professor Charles Vincent and specially Professor Gabriela Celani for the organization and coordination. Thanks also to the staff of volunteers for their tech support.
